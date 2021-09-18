‘Inclusive government only way to peace, stability in Afghanistan,’ says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Afghanistan was going through a crucial period, adding that either it would move towards stability after wars for four decades or it would go in a wrong direction and resultantly chaos, humanitarian and refugee crises would affect all the neighbouring countries.
In an interview with Russia Today (RT) television, PM Imran said that inclusive government is the only way to peace and stability in the war-torn country.
He stressed the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, adding that instability in the country could affect all the neighbours.
“We think that in the interest of Afghanistan and for long term stability an inclusive government should be formed to strengthen unity there,” he added.
Pakistan was working with the neighbours of Afghanistan to determine what the Afghan government should do so the international community could recognise it, said the prime minister.
He said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit meeting was important as it was attended by almost all the neighbours of Afghanistan.
He said Pakistan was part of the international community and the recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan would be a significant step.
From the standpoint of Pakistan, he said terrorism was also feared from the soil of Afghanistan because previously three terrorist groups were using the Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan.
Responding to a question, the prime minister said that despite being an ally of the United States, 480 drone strikes were carried out on Pakistan.
To another query, he said that Pak-Russia ties were improving, adding that they wanted to further boost their relations with Moscow. Pakistan has also good relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia.
