UNHCR acknowledges Pakistan's efforts in hosting Afghan refugees for 4 decades

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi (L) called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) at the GHQ on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Photo: ISPR.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Thursday appreciated Pakistan's efforts that it employes in hosting four million Afghan refugees over the course of four decades.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Grandi called on the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and collaboration in humanitarian assistance were discussed.

The COAS reiterated the need for convergence of global efforts to avert the humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan. COAS also appreciated the role of UNHCR in promoting UN core values and their response during crises, the statement said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in hosting four million Afghan refugees for over four decades. He also appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation, including the provision of humanitarian aid/ assistance and pledged to play the UN's role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.