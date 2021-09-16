The US government has issued visas to ailing Umer Sharif and his family members for his treatment abroad.

Umer Sharif is currently being treated in a private hospital in Karachi. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Following the request of celebrated comedian and actor Umer Sharif to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the US government has issued visas to the actor and his family members for his medical treatment in America.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab confirmed the news and thanked the US consulate for issuing visas.



Wahab tweeted: “Even happier to inform that the visa has been issued just now. Thank u to the team at US Consulate for the support extended.”

Per details, the air ambulance will arrive tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that the family of Umer Sharif has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his cooperation in making the visa processes easier.

“The PM is praying for his early recovery,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing a press conference along with Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Umer Sharif’s son Jawad Umer, Murtaza Wahab had said that the Sindh government had sanctioned a grant of Rs40 million for the medical treatment of actor.

“The entire Sindh government stood with the ailing comedian and have released funds required for foreign treatment of the renowned entertainer,” he had said.

Wahab had said Sharif was like an asset to the country. “As we got to know about Umer Sharif becoming ill, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that they would never leave alone the person in times of his hardship who had spent his entire life to make other people laugh.”

