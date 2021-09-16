PM Imran Khan in Tajikistan to attend SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Dushanbe to attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) meeting today.
He was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda at the airport.
The premier will conduct bilateral meetings, along with a high-level ministerial delegation that has accompanied him, with other leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit during his two-day visit.
The SCO summit is the first meeting of the heads of states since the Taliban entered Kabul. All eyes will be on the Afghan representative at the meeting.
According to the details, if there will be representation from Afghanistan, it will be PM Imran Khan’s first interaction with an Afghan official after the caretaker government was formed in Kabul.
After attending the summit, the premier will have the bilateral segment of the visit.
His talks with the Tajik president will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, especially enhancing trade, economic and investment ties with a particular focus on regional connectivity.
The two countries have earlier expressed a strong commitment to enter into a formal strategic partnership.
The Foreign Office said: “Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by the bonds of common faith, history and culture. The two countries have shared perceptions and a common desire to promote economic development, peace, security and stability in the region.”
“The prime minister has been invited by President Emomali Rahmon and this will be his third visit to Central Asia underlying Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with the region,” said the Foreign Office while announcing the visit.
The prime minister’s visit is part of Pakistan’s deepened engagement with Central Asia through the ‘Vision Central Asia’ policy, having revitalised focus in five key areas of political ties, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people contacts.
The premier will also inaugurate the first meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum for which a group of Pakistani businessmen will also visit Dushanbe.
The Joint Business Forum will catalyse growing trade and investment relations and promote business to business contacts between the trading communities of both sides. A meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines.
