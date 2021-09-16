Bilawal rejects ‘massive’ hike in petrol prices

'The entire nation is crying due to record inflation and Khan Sahib is fiddling,' says Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: file

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday rejected the recent “massive” hike in the prices of petroleum products and said the government was looting the people.

Criticizing the PTI-led federal government, the PPP chairman said “The entire nation is crying due to record inflation and Khan Sahib is fiddling.”

The incumbent rulers have brought the petrol prices to a record high in the country, he added.

Talking about promises made by the PTI with the masses and tall claims of relief after the budget, Bilawal Bhutto asked, “Khan Sahib! When will the good days come for the nation?”

‘Oil prices in Pakistan are still the lowest in the region’

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chauhdry has defended the hike saying oil prices in Pakistan are still the lowest in the region.

In response to the backlash on the price hike, Fawad Chauhdry said the country imports oil, hence, its prices will go up when these increase in the world market. This is the principle for the rest of the imports.

He said the real achievement is that the income of 75% of our population has also increased significantly.

The minister said the purchasing power in Pakistan is better than that of India.

However, acknowledging the difficulties of the salaried class, he said our 60% of the population is engaged with the agriculture sector which has received an additional income of Rs11,00 billion rupees.

He said the income of millions of people associated with construction and industries has also increased.



Petrol prices increased by Rs5

Earlier on Wednesday, the government had announced a Rs5 increase in the price of petrol "owing to the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation".

According to a notification by the Finance Division, besides petrol, an increase in other petroleum products will also be enforced starting September 16.

Petrol, with the Rs5 increase, will cost Rs123.30 per litre, whereas high-speed diesel, with an increase of Rs5.01, will cost Rs120.04 per litre.

In addition, kerosene will cost Rs5.46 more and will thus be priced at Rs96.26 per litre, while light diesel oil will become Rs5.92 dearer to cost Rs90.69 per litre.