Punjab notifies to reopen universities, colleges from September 16

HED says in notification all public and private higher education institutes shall be re-opened on a staggered basis

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has announced the re-opening of higher education institutes across the province from September 16.

University of the Punjab (UTP) Vice-Chancellor Niaz Ahmad Akhtar shared the HED's notification on Twitter, stating that the institutes are being re-opened in compliance with the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) directives.

According to the notification, all public and private universities, degree awarding institutes and colleges in all the cities of Punjab shall re-open from September 16, on a staggered basis.

Moreover, the administrations of the said institutes have been directed to ensure strict adherence to coronavirus-related restrictions and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including 100% vaccination of all the teaching and non-teaching staff, and students.

The notification reiterates that strict adherence to COVID curbs will remain enforced till September 22, 2021.

In a separate Twitter post, Akhtar shared a statement issued by UTP Registrar Muhammad Khalid Khan, notifying that the varsity will resume from September 16.

According to the notification, UTP will start functioning with 50% attendance three days a week in compliance with the NCOC guidelines.

The registrar has directed all the heads of departments to ensure adherence to the directives reiterated by the PHEC.

Moreover, the Hall Council chairman has been directed to ensure 100% vaccination of hostel residents and submission of vaccination certificates.