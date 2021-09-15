7 soldiers martyred in South Waziristan IBO

Security forces also kill five terrorists, with a cordon and search operation underway to eliminate any other terrorists

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that seven soldier were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan District.

The military's media wing mentioned that during an intense exchange of fire, security forces also killed five terrorists, with a cordon and search operation underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The development comes hours after security forces had killed two terrorists as they conducted an IBO after being informed of their hideout in Datta Khel of the North Waziristan District.



Per a statement issued by the ISPR, the two terrorists were killed during the intense exchange of fire between the two sides.

During the operation, security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists' hideout.