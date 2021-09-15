Karachi temperature may exceed 40˚C mark today, warns Met Office

Maximum temperature in Karachi will remain between 39˚C to 41˚C today, forecasts Met Office

Maximum temperature in Karachi will remain between 39˚C to 41˚C today, forecasts Met Office

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that Karachi may sizzle at 41˚C today (Wednesday).



In its daily weather report, the Met Office said mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

The maximum temperature in Karachi will remain between 39˚C to 41˚C on Wednesday, The Met Office said.

“Hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in lower Sindh, Pothohar region, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas,” said the weather department.

Meanwhile, the humidity level was recorded at 52% in Karachi.

No rain forecast for Karachi

PMD Karachi Director Sardar Sarfaraz said two monsoon systems are currently present in the region. However, rains are not likely to take place in Karachi under the systems, he added.

Karachi’s weather will remain hot till Thursday, he said, adding that the sea breeze is likely to blow again from September 16.

The PMD Karachi director said that another low monsoon pressure system is expected to develop in the Bay of Bengal on September 17.

Heatwave alert for Karachi

Earlier, the Met Office had issued a heatwave alert for Karachi and warned that the city’s weather is expected to remain hot and humid till September 14.

“Karachi will experience hot and humid weather, with the minimum temperature expected to be 26°C, while the maximum temperature can go up to 39 degrees Celsius," the Met office had forecast Sunday.