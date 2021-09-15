COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in the last 24 hours

As of now, 1,108,339 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan saw a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases, as the country reported 2,714 fresh infections during the past 24, the National Command and Operation Centre's statistics showed Wednesday morning.

According to the latest statistics of NCOC, 56,733 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2,714 returned positive, pushing the total number of cases to 1,212,809.





The country's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.78% for the first time since July 4.

Meanwhile, active cases were also reported below 80,000 for the first time since early August. The number of active cases currently is 77,532.

In the last 24 hours, another 73 people have died of COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 26,938.

The total recoveries crossed the 1.1 million mark after 10,923 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. As of now, some 1,108,339 patients have recovered.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,406 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 58% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 68,227,337 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 15.8% of the country’s population.