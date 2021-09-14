Pakistan sees downward trend in new COVID-19 cases

78 more people died from the virus during the last 24 hours

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate stands at 5.44%. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 case count remained less than 3,000 for the second straight day in over a month, data from the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) showed Tuesday morning.

According to the latest statistics of the NCOC, 47,419 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2,580 returned positive.





The nationwide tally of total active COVID-19 cases fell to 85,801 on Tuesday, while 7,240 people made full recovery from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the NCOC.

A day earlier, Pakistan reported 2,988 new infections in a single day. It was the first time in more than a month that Pakistan had reported less than 3,000 coronavirus cases. Before this, the daily case count had mostly been hovering between the 3,000-4,000 range for a month.

The national coronavirus positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 5.44%. Among the active cases, 5,304 patients are under critical care. Since August 24, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under 7% on 20 out of 22 days.

The NCOC data showed 78 patients died from the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 26,865.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,210,082 cases have been detected – 33,432 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 32,618 in Balochistan, 10,168 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 103,125 in Islamabad, 169,040 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 415,654 in Punjab and 446,045 in Sindh.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,512 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 60% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 68,227,337 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 15.8% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,040,926 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 42 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.