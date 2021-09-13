Pakistan has a lot to learn from China through industrial sector development: PM Imran Khan

Screengrab from the video of PM Imran Khan's meeting with the Chinese delegation, shared by PM's Office on Twitter.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has a lot to learn from China through the development of the industrial sector, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday while heading a meeting with a Chinese delegation.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Twitter said that a delegation of Chinese companies’ heads met PM Imran Khan on Monday.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Tareen, Asad Umar, and Abdul Razzaq Dawood also attended the meeting.



On the occasion, the premier said that Chinese investment would create employment opportunities in Pakistan and give the workforce a chance to learn new skills.



"There are vast opportunities for the development of small and medium industries (SMEs) in Pakistan and Chinese companies can play a role in developing them," said PM Imran Khan.



Meanwhile, the Chinese delegation expressed a keen interest in investing in Pakistan while appreciating the country’s investor-friendly policies.



At this, PM Imran Khan assured the Chinese companies of all possible cooperation for them to invest in Pakistan.

The government will provide all possible facilities to the investors, he said.



The premier asserted that government was adhering to the policy of 'Ease of Doing Business' while providing incentives to investors and simplifying administrative matters, the statement said.



He also assured the Chinese delegation that he would head meetings in person on a monthly basis to resolve the issues on a priority basis.