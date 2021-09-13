Independent candidates also won big in cantonment board election as they bagged 52 seats in total

PTI secures 63 seats in Cantonment Board Elections 2021. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest party in the Cantonment Board Elections 2021 by securing 63 seats, followed by the PML-N who came close and finished second place, bagging 59 seats from across the country, according to unofficial results.

As per the unofficial and unverified results, the independent candidates also won big in the election as they secured 52 seats in total.

Among other Opposition parties, the PPP won 17, the Jamaat-e-Islami seven and the Awami National Party (ANP) two. Of the allied parties, MQM won 10, whereas Balochistan Awami Party secured two.



PTI bags KP, PML-N wins most seats in Punjab

PTI won the most number of seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — 18 — followed by 28 in Punjab, 14 in Sindh and three in Balochistan.

PML-N won big in Punjab, bagging 51 seats, managing only five in KP, three in Sindh and none in Balochistan.

PPP was surprisingly unable to defeat PTI in Sindh, instead tying with them for 14 seats. The remaining three seats were won in KP, meaning none were won in either Punjab or Balochistan.

Independent candidates scored big in Punjab, bagging 32 seats. They secured nine in KP, seven in Sindh and four in Balochistan.

MQM won all of its 10 seats in Sindh, whereas JI won five in Sindh and two in Punjab.

ANP won two seats in KP, whereas BAP won two in Balochistan.

Over 1500 candidates were in the fray

In Sunday's polls, 684 independent candidates from across the country were in the fray while 876 candidates from political parties were contesting.

The highest number of candidates — 183 — were fielded by the PTI, while 144 were from the PML-N, 113 from the PPP, 104 from the Jamaat-e-Islami, 42 from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, 35 from the Pak Sarzamin Party, 34 from the PML-Q and 25 candidates from the JUI-F.

Furthermore, 83 candidates of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan also contested the polls.

Of the candidates vying for the total 219 wards across 42 cantonment boards, seven candidates were already elected unopposed. Therefore, the race was held for 212 seats.

In addition, there was no competition in four wards of Kamra, none in one ward of Rawalpindi and none in one ward of Pano Aqil.

The polling process started at 8am and continued till 5pm. Voters inside the polling station were able to cast their votes despite polling time ending. The gates were closed for those queued outside.