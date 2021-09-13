Pakistan sees below 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since July 25

Pakistan reports 67 more COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan saw a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases as the country recorded less than 3,000 daily infections Monday morning, for the first time since July 25.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan reported 2,988 new infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 1,207,508.





Before this, the daily case count had mostly been hovering between the 3,000-4,000 range for a month.

According to the figures provided by the NCOC, Pakistan carried out 53,158 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 5.62% as of today. Since August 24, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under 7% on 19 out of 21 days.

The number of active cases stand at 90,545.

In the last 24 hours, 67 people have lost their lives to the virus, taking the death toll to 26,787, while total recoveries stand at 1,090,176.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,602 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 61% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 67,342,288 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 15.5% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,111,814 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 39 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.