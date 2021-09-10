ECP says there will be a "lack of evidence in case of election disputes" if electronic voting machines are used in polls

The logo of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — File photo

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said the electronic voting machine (EVM) can open up the possibility of "more sophisticated fraud" through the manipulation of software and hardware.

In a 34-point letter sent to Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs Taj Haider on Friday, the ECP said EVMs are presented as a solution to rigging in the elections, but they "cannot counter all types of fraud".

The ECP sent the letter to the standing committee chairman as it continues to be at loggerheads with the government over the use of the machines during the elections, with the Centre stressing that EVMs can ensure transparency.

The ECP said there would be a "lack of evidence in case of election disputes", as it underscored that the compatibility of EVMs with the existing constitutional and legal framework should be considered.

"Many more amendments are required as still many sections are relevant to only physical voting. This needs further deliberations," the ECP told the standing committee's chairman.

The election commission further pointed out that voting machines were not the answer to rigging as they could not stop electoral frauds and other issues that arise during polling.

"The machine cannot prevent issues and electoral frauds like booth capturing, low women voters' turnout, misuse of state authorities, electronic ballot stuffing, vote buying, law and order situation, dishonest polling staff, widespread political and electoral violence, and abuse of state resources by incumbent parties," the letter said.

How many machines are required?

On the financial front, the election commission said the system would be very costly, as there are approximately 100,000 polling stations and 400,000 polling booths.

The ECP estimated that as many as 900,000 machines would be required, if separate machines were used for National Assembly and provincial assembly elections.

"Keeping in view the initial investment and ongoing costs, including storage cost and hiring and training of staff and other expenditures, this system will cost approximately Rs150 billion," the ECP said.

The election commission said it would be a difficult task to store the 900,000 machines as the ECP does not have warehouses where they can be kept in ideal environmental conditions.

The ECP further raised questions on the sustainability of EVMs. "During presentations, some companies have stated that these will be used only once as the storage cost will be too much while others have stated that these can be used for 2-3 elections."

Will it give instantaneous results?

Moving further, the election commission said the most important advantage of EVM usually mentioned is instantaneous results.

"If eight or four machines are used in a polling station, as the case may be, then each machine will give instantaneous results but these will first be consolidated at the polling station and then this consolidated result will be communicated to Returning Officer (RO) either physically or through WhatsApp if internet is available," the ECP said.

"Then it will be verified by the RO, who will consolidate all the results of all polling stations of the constituency. So, no chance of instantaneous results," it added.

'Far, far more vulnerable to attacks'

The ECP said another argument used in favour of EVMs is that they will eliminate the rejected votes. "It is true, but we have to see as to how many constituencies are affected by rejected votes as far as winning or losing is concerned."

The election commission said influencing, altering, or destroying a significantly large number of votes is resource-intensive, time-consuming, and costly, and at the very least is likely to produce witnesses and physical evidence.

In contrast, the process behind electronic voting is entirely opaque to the average voter, more error-prone than many might guess, and is "far, far more vulnerable to large-scale attacks", the ECP said.

The ECP highlighted that "most established and new democracies" have decided not to use EVMs.

"Europe and North America have moved away from the use of EVMs while South America/ Brazil and South Asia/India are using this technology. Germany, France, Netherland, Ireland, Italy, and Finland have abandoned this technology," ECP said.

The election commission said only nine countries in the world are using EVMs, with India and Brazil being significant among them.