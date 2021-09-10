"The designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs," he says

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs the Corps Commander Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on September 10, 2021. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said the international community's constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support for Afghanistan is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the country.

The army chief's comments came during the Corps Commander Conference, which he chaired at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The meeting's participants took a comprehensive review of the global, regional, and domestic security environment, the military's media wing said.

The forum was apprised of the prevalent situation in Afghanistan, especially the security along the Pak-Afghan border and effective safeguards in place against various threats, the statement said.

During the meeting, the army chief expressed satisfaction over the efficacy of the comprehensive border management regime due to which Pakistan’s borders and internal security remained intact amid a crisis situation in the region.

Gen Bajwa appreciated the army’s support and role in the evacuation of foreigners and Afghan people from Afghanistan to other countries, the military's media wing said.

He further appreciated the formations for their efforts for conducting Muharram-related events in a peaceful manner and instructed complete readiness to counter conventional and non-conventional threats.

"The designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan shall be thwarted at all costs," the army chief said.

Meanwhile, the forum emphasised close cooperation amongst all regional stakeholders is essential for a prosperous and peaceful region, the statement said.

The forum also paid homage to Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his lifelong struggle and sacrifices as leader of the indigenous freedom movement in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A symbol of the Kashmiri freedom movement, and former chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Confe­rence (APHC), Ali Geelani had passed away last week in the Indian-occupied Kashmir city of Srinagar.

The forum also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people who continue facing Indian state oppression and violence, the ISPR added.