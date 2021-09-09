Local court directs police to present suspects of Lahore rickshaw harassment case

The directive was issued at investigation officer's request to start process of interrogating the suspects identified by the victim

Police is yet to catch the prime suspect, who forcibly kissed a girl sitting in a rickshaw. Screengrab from viral video.

LAHORE: A local court has ordered the police to present the suspects identified by the victim in the Lahore rickshaw harassment case.

Four suspects, namely Usman, Irfan, Sajid, and Abdur Rehman, who filmed the incident, had been identified by the victim during an identification parade at Camp Jail on Wednesday.

During the hearing conducted by Judicial Magistrate Sarfaraz Cheema, the investigation officer (IO) apprised the court that the process for the suspects’ identification was completed.

The IO moved the court to order the production of suspects in the court, stating that the suspects have to be interrogated about their involvement in the matter.

At this, the judicial magistrate ordered the police to present the four suspects before the court.

The request to the court was made to seek the physical remand of the suspects later.

According to the police, the suspects had been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in harassment of a girl sitting at the back of a Qingqi rickshaw, somewhere in a busy street in Lahore, on August 14.

However, the prime suspect is still at large.

A case pertaining to the incident was registered on August 21 when the video showing a man sexually harassing a woman, had gone viral.