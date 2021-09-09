Fazl says PDM rejected same deal Bilawal was offered

"PDM suffered setbacks as we had Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs among our ranks," Fazl says

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (left), flanked by PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, addresses a press conference in Islamabad, February 28, 2021. — INP/File

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had rejected the same deal PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was offered, the Opposition alliance and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Thursday.



Speaking during Geo News' programme "Jirga", Fazl blamed Bilawal for PDM's fallout and claimed the PPP chairman had struck a deal with the government and the establishment.

"PDM suffered setbacks as we had Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs among our ranks," Fazl said, referring to traitors in the alliance.

Maulana Fazl said the option to resign from the assemblies was mentioned in PDM's manifesto and had Bilawal listened to the PDM leadership, the incumbent government would have been ousted and elections would have taken place.

"We are aware of several things, but we do not want to initiate a war, if we do that, then nothing will be left," Fazl warned.

Last month, Fazl had said PPP had "stabbed the PDM in the back".

Fazl, speaking at a press conference in Karachi alongside Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and other political party leaders, had told reporters to not discuss PPP as it was "a thing of the past".