CIA chief discusses Afghanistan’s situation with COAS Gen Bajwa

CIA Director William Joseph Burns meets COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.-ISPR

RAWALPINDI: US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Joseph Burns called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and current situation in Afghanistan were discussed in the meeting.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting. It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people, read the statement.



On the occasion, the US intelligence agency chief appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including the successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.



The CIA head pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, said ISPR.

It is pertinent to mention here that before coming to Pakistan, the US intel chief had visited New Dehli, where he met Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.