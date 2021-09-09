"Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country," says met office

"Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country," says met office

Representational image of light rain in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday has forecast downpour, coupled with thunderstorms in Karachi in the next 24 hours.

The forecast comes as the metropolis received heavy showers with thunderstorms last night.

In a statement, the Met Office said, “Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper and western parts of the country.”

The PMD said that rain coupled with wind and thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Sindh.

The minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to be 27°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to be 34°C, said the PMD.

Humidity has been recorded at 78% while the speed of the winds from the west has been measured at 12 km/hr in the city, PMD reported.

Yesterday, the weather department had issued an alert stating that low pressure from Madhya Pradesh is advancing west and entering Pakistan.

Under the influence of the system, there is a possibility of thundershowers in Sindh, the PMD had informed.

Sindh may continue to receive rain with thunderstorms till September 11, the weather department had said.

Four die in rain-related incidents

A woman and her three children were crushed to death when the roof of a house collapsed after it rained in Orangi Town, Karachi, Geo News reported Thursday morning.

According to District West Senior Superintendent of Police Suhai Aziz, the incident took place at Street 15, MPR Colony in Qasba.

The SSP said that rainwater had accumulated in the neighbourhood last night and entered the family's house.

Rasool Saeed, the owner of the house, and the other family members stepped out of the house because of the water. However, Naseeb Hawa Khatoon and her children were sleeping inside when the roof collapsed.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of the morning. Upon receiving the report, police, Rangers and rescue officials rushed to the spot and started removing debris from the collapsed house.

Four bodies were initially found in the wreckage, the police said. SSP Aziz said a 10-year-old with injuries was also pulled out of the wreckage.