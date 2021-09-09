Pakistan logs over 4,000 daily COVID-19 infections for the first time in a week

84 more people succumbed to COVID19 during the last 24 hours in Pakistan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Over 4,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, for the first time in seven days, the National Command and Operation Center’s data showed on Thursday morning.

The country’s daily coronavirus cases have mostly been hovering between the 3,000-4,000 range for close to a month.





According to the latest official data, as many as 63,161 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,062 came back positive.

Meanwhile, 84 more people succumbed to COVID19 during the same period in the country, pushing the toll to 26,497. The daily death toll has been hovering around 100 for over a week, NCOC data showed.

The tally of active cases slightly reduced for the second consecutive day to 91,589 as 4,136 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries have now gone up to 1,076,112.

The positivity rate now stands at 6.43%. Since August 24, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under 7% on 15 out of 17 days.



Pakistan is reporting 3,778 new infections on average each day, 64% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

The country has administered at least 64,554,859 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 14.9% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,192,780 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 37 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.