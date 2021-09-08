NEPRA moved by power consumers being billed for more than 31 days

NEPRA asks affected consumers to file complaints regarding overbilling so that the matter can be investigated

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), moved by a Geo.tv investigation on Distribution Companies (DISCOs) billing consumers for more than 31 days in a single month, urges affected customers to file complaints against the offence.

In a statement issued in the said regard, the NEPRA said that the consumers can submit their complaints at NEPRA’s regional or central offices so that the issue can be further looked into.

The complaints can also be lodged through e-mail, read the statement.

Moreover, NEPRA indicates that no complaints have been received so far regarding customers being billed in violation of the NEPRA-approved billing period.

It once more asked the customers to file their complaints so that a probe can be undertaken and justice provided.

According to bills reviewed by Geo.tv, Karachi’s K-Electric (KE), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) have billed their customers for more than the allowed 31 days in one month on more than one occasion since January 2021.

Some of these companies went as far as to issue bills for 35 and 37 days of electricity usage to their customers in a single month, the investigation found.

This is a gross violation of a key condition set by NEPRA in its agreement with each of these power distribution companies, which states that all tariffs for the residential customers are applicable only on a maximum billing period of 31 days.