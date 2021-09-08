Sindh CM’s Special Assistant Sadiq Ali Memon visits Deaf Reach School in Karachi

Sadiq Ali Memon lauds efforts of the Deaf Reach School in providing education to the hearing impaired students.

Special Assistant to Sindh CM Sadiq Ali Memon visits Deaf Reach School.

KARACHI: Special assistant to CM on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Sadiq Ali Memon Wednesday visited Deaf Reach School and Training Centre in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi.

During the visit, Sadiq Ali Memon inspected various sections of the institute and was briefed regarding facilities provided to the hearing impaired students there. Director General Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority Ghulam Nabi Nizamani also accompanied the CM’s aide during the visit.

Sadiq Ali Memon during the visit of Deaf Reach School.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadiq Ali Memon lauded the efforts of the Deaf Reach School in providing education to the hearing impaired students.

It is pertinent to mention that there are 1 million deaf children of school age in Pakistan and less than 5% attend schools.

Deaf Reach is the only branch networks of schools catering to the needs of the deaf community, providing a full circle solution from education and skills training, teacher development and parent training, to job placement and community inclusion.

Richard Geary is the founder and Executive Director of Deaf Reach, a non-profit educational foundation operating in the country.