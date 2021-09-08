Man arrested for torturing, allegedly raping female sub-inspector

The prime suspect has been arrested and is under police custody on a four-day physical remand

The family of the female sub-inspector claims that they have been receiving threat calls from the suspect’s relatives.—The News/via Geo.tv/Files

The police have arrested the prime suspect in the female sub-inspector's abduction case reported in Punjab’s Muzzaffargh district.

Action against the suspect has been taken on the basis of a medical examination which confirmed that the woman had been tortured. However, to confirm or reject rape allegations, further medical examinations will be conducted.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by a man who tried to rape her at gunpoint.

According to police, the prime suspect has been arrested and is now under police custody on a four-day physical remand.

As per the first information report (FIR) of the incident registered on the victim's complaint, the suspect forced the sub-inspector to sit in the car at gunpoint and kept her in the car for 7-8 hours.



According to the sub-inspector, the suspect repeatedly tried to rape her by threatening her with his pistol and a knife, and when she resisted, he beat her up and threatened to kill her.

Speaking to Geo.tv, the woman said that she wouldn’t have been 5-month pregnant she would have resisted the ill plans of the suspect.

The family of the female sub-inspector claims that they have been receiving threat calls from the suspect’s relatives.