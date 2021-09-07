Pakistan logs over 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths

3,270 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reports another 98 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll from the virus to 26,330 on Tuesday morning.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 52,314 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours and the results of 3,316 came positive.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country has recorded less than 4,000 daily infections for nine out of 10 days since August 29.



The rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.33%, showed the NCOC data. Since August 24, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under 7% on 13 out of 15 days.

With the 3,316 new infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases, however, reached 1,186,234.



In addition to this, 3,270 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,067,589, while the number of active cases is 92,315.

Pakistan is reporting 3,805 new infections on average each day, 65% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 61,724,580 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 14.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,204,828 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 36 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.