Pakistan logs over 3,600 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

Pakistan reports 3,221 new infections in the past 24 hours. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continued its trend of reporting below 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day, as the county logged 3,221 new infections in the past 24 hours, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Monday morning.

From the 57,131 COVID-19 tests conducted over the last 24 hours across the country, 3,613 came back positive, according to the daily stats issued by the NCOC.





The total number of positive cases since the pandemic started now stands at 1,182,918.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the country now stands at 6.32%. It is pertinent to mention here that the country has reported a positivity rate under 7% for 12 out of 14 days since August 24.

Meanwhile, the country reported 57 fatalities over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 26,232.

It addition to this, 3,438 people have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the count for total recoveries to 1,064,319. The number of active cases is 92,367.

Pakistan is reporting 3,832 new infections on average each day, 65% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

The country has administered at least 59,384,758 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 13.7% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,072,051 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 41 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.