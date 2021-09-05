11 men allegedly gang-rape Faisalabad woman

Suspects took turns to allegedly gang-rape the woman in a field

Suspects took turns to allegedly gang-rape the woman in a field

FAISALABAD: Police at the Mamu Kanjan Police station registered a case against 11 men for allegedly gang-raping a woman, Geo News reported Sunday.



According to initial police reports, the victim, a resident of Faisalabad's Mamu Kanjan area, was on her way back to her village from another located nearby, when three men on a motorcycle seized her.

The three men forcibly took the woman on the motorbike to a nearby lake where they took turns to rape her in a field, said police.

The men also called their accomplices, who also allegedly raped the woman before escaping the scene.

Police have registered a case at the Mamu Kanjan Police Station, at the woman's complaint, against the 11 unidentified suspects and have begun investigations.

Violence against women on the rise in Pakistan

Cases of sexual violence against women in the country are on the rise. Last month, two men were arrested for allegedly raping a mother-daughter duo in Chung, Punjab.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigations Shariq Jamal had said that the prime suspect was accused of two other rape cases registered in Nawab Town and Haveli Lakha police stations.

The police told Geo News that the complainant and her 15-year-old daughter were gang-raped by a rickshaw driver and his companion within the vicinity of the Lahore Development Authority Avenue.

The victims, on their way to Lahore from Mailsi, had gotten off at the Thokar Niaz Beg Flyover, where they boarded a rickshaw to go to a relative's house in Officer's Colony, said the police.

However, the rickshaw driver drove them [victims] to a deserted place near LDA Avenue, violated them with his accomplice, and snatched their mobile phones and Rs15,000 in cash.

Another case of sexual violence emerged in Lahore on September 1 when three men allegedly gang-raped two young women at a factory in Gujjarpura, according to police officials.

The police had said that the three suspects raped the women at a factory that makes chairs in Karol Khatti and then escaped. The location of the factory was near the motorway.

Police took the factory owner into custody, adding that the young women had been abducted from Shahdara and brought to Gujjarpura.