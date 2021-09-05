Quetta suicide bomb attack: 4 FC personnel martyred, 19 others injured

QUETTA: Four Federal Corps personnel were martyed and at least 19 people were injured Sunday morning when a suicide bomb blast took place at the city's Mustang Road.



A suicide bomb blast targeted an FC checkpost at the road, confirmed police. Banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

PM Imran Khan condemned the bomb blast, paying tribute to the security forces for their sacrifices.

"My condolences go to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces and their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists' designs," he tweeted.



Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also held the outlawed group responsible, condemning the attack in strong words.

"Condemnable TTP attack today on FC checkpost in Quetta today. Condolences and prayers go to the families of the martyrs - our brave security forces continue to thwart the designs of terrorists esp the RAW-funded TTP," she tweeted.

Suicide bomber rammed motorcycle into LEA vehicle, say police

Balochistan CTD spokesperson said that the CTD team had arrived at the spot and had started a probe into the incident.

Police, law enforcement agencies and rescue officials had soon arrived at the area after the blast. The injured were shifted to the Sheikh Zaid hospital, confirmed police.

Police said the suicide bomber had rammed his motorcycle into the vehicle of a law enforcement agency at the checkpost.

Shortly after the blast, a bomb disposal unit had arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation into the attack.