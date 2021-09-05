PM Imran Khan condemns 'Nazi-inspired' Indian govt for snatching Geelani's body

PM Imran terms Syed Ali Geelani "one of the most respected and principled Kashmiri leaders"

ISLAMABAD: Condemning India in the strongest words for snatching the mortal remains of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani and lodging cases against his family, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that it is just another example of India’s descent into fascism under the “Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP government”.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan paid rich tribute to Syed Ali Geelani and termed him "one of the most respected and principled Kashmiri leaders".

"Then registering cases against his family is just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP," tweeted PM Imran Khan.

Geelani, arguably the most prominent Kashmiri freedom fighter and rights activist, passed away at his Hyderpora residence Wednesday evening after battling a prolonged illness.

Indian authorities, fearful of a mass uprising, moved quickly to deploy thousands of troops across the occupied territory.

Indian occupation forces, however, snatched the body from the family and forcibly buried it in a cemetery in Haiderpura before sunrise.



The bereaved family chanted slogans in favour of independence and Pakistan. They were tortured and locked in a room by Indian forces, according to media reports.

On Saturday, FIRs were registered against Geelani's family members and "other elements" by the Indian police as videos surfaced of the late Kashmiri freedom fighter's family and others chanting pro-Pakistan slogans and wrapping his body in Pakistan's flag.

FM Qureshi raises the issue before world leaders

In response to a question, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said he had raised the issue of atrocities in occupied Kashmir that are being committed by India with the UK foreign secretary.

Qureshi was addressing a joint press conference with the British foreign secretary, who had arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani authorities on the evolving Afghanistan situation.

The Pakistani foreign minister had said he discussed how Geelani was denied a "decent burial" by Indian security forces, adding that it was a violation of an individual's basic right.

"There will be hundreds of funerals [for Geelani]. There is one taking place right here in Islamabad today. Every parliamentarian will go there. If you [UK foreign secretary] were not here, I would have gone myself," h added Qureshi.

He had said it was not possible to suppress freedom of expression. The Pakistani foreign minister said he discussed the issue with Raab, who said the UK's position on Kashmir is a stated and known one.

"However, he told me that it does not stop them from raising human rights issues. If they [UK authorities] do that, thank you."

In response, Raab had that the UK has a longstanding policy of encouraging India and Pakistan both to pursue a longstanding solution to the Kashmir crisis.

"It is not for the UK to impose its solution to the Kashmir crisis," he said, adding that London encouraged both Islamabad and New Delhi to hold concrete dialogue over the issue.