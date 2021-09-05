Camila Cabello is new Cinderella more interested in her career

Camila Cabello's debut film Cinderella is different from the previous version of Disney's 2015 Cinderella

Camila Cabello's debut film Cinderella is different from the previous version of Disney's 2015 Cinderella

Amazon's streaming platform has presented Cinderella in an altogether different style with the latest rendition of the fairytale character attracting rave reviews from film critics.



In her debut acting role, Camila Cabello, an American singer, plays Cinderella in the latest version of the fairytale presented by the Amazon Prime Video film.

The movie that was released on Amazon's streaming platform shows the girl as a modern Cinderella who is vastly different from the traditional girl from the old story, as depicted in the 2015 Disney live-action film.

The modern-day Cinderella of 2021 is the ultimate blend of globalisation and the original fable.

Despite her relationship with Shawn Mendes, she has a reason to explain why Mendes would not be suitable for the role of her prince charming in the fairy tale film.

Camila Cabello also showered praise on Shawn Mendes for being an ultimate source of support for her. She stated that he provided her with unwavering support while she was filming Cinderella. “He surprised me the week of the ball [scene], and he saw me do one of the scenes,” the pop star explained.



“So he was there for the whole beginning of it and was so supportive. I’m lucky I have some awesome people in my life.”

The two lovebirds even watched the film together for the first time. The third one to join their company was film director, Kay Cannon.

As the viewers watch the movie, they came to know that Cinderella's new career as a dress designer is more important to her. Also, in the trailer, Camila Cabello is seen declining the lifetime offer - marriage proposal - from a prince. She is heard saying, "What about my work?" Cabello inquires.

“I don't want a life confined to a basement any more than I want a life stuck waving from a royal box.”

The latest Cinderella film set on a different path as it showcases Billy Porter as a genderless fairy godparent. Despite being a romantic comedy, the film is not about the love and attraction between two main characters as she is more concerned with her career.