Haider Ali makes history by bagging first-ever gold in Paralympics for Pakistan

Ukraine's Mykola Zhabnyak (L), Pakistan's Haider Ali (Centre), and Brazil's Joao Victor Teixeira de Souza Silva (R) posing with their medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games. Courtesy: Paralympic Games Twitter/@Paralympics

Karachi: Pakistan’s para-athlete Haider Ali created history in Tokyo on Friday when he became the first-ever Pakistani to win a Gold medal at Paralympics.

Haider was competing in the men’s F37 Discus Throw competition. His throw of 55.26m in his 5th attempt, which is also his personal best, earned him the honour. Haider had earlier threw 47.84 in his third attempt.

Ukrainian Mykola Zhabnyak won Silver with a throw of 52.43 while Brazil’s Jaoa Victor earned the Bronze medal.

Haider, who suffers from cerebral palsy had earlier won a Silver Medal at Beijing Paralympics and a Bronze medal at 2016’s Rio Paralympics. Both in the F37 Long Jump event.

The Gold at Tokyo is his third medal in Paralympics, and the country’s first-ever Gold medal at the games.

Congratulations poured in for the athlete after he won the firest-ever gold medal for his country.

"Congratulations #HaiderAli on winning the first ever Gold Medal for Pakistan in #Paralympics," a PM Office statement said.

"His discus throw of 55.26m won him the medal, making the whole Pakistan of Pakistan proud."