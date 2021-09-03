Rain lashes Karachi

PMD says Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, and Jamshoro are likely to receive thundershowers today

Courtesy: APP

KARACHI: The metropolis received rain today with the local government issuing alert to the concerned departments to prepare for urban flooding.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had said that heavy rain is likely in several parts of Sindh, eastern parts of Balochistan in the next 24 hours.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, and Jamshoro are likely to receive thundershowers today, according to the Met department.

Further, areas of Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, and Shaheed Benazirabad are also expected to receive thundershowers today.



Rain was also predicted for Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Islamkot, Mithi and Nagarparkar.

While several parts of Sindh receive rain, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

Earlier, the Met department had predicted rain in Sindh from 31 August to September 3 and had asked all relevant authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The Met department had also issued warnings of windstorms that may have damaging effects.

The weather department also issued warnings of urban flooding in Karachi and other cities of Sindh, adding that flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Balochistan can take place.

Different localities in Karachi received rain on Thursday, following which roads became flooded with rainwater causing traffic jams.