Downpour in Karachi results in urban flooding, traffic jams

City's major thoroughfares packed with vehicles after roads get submerged in rainwater

Traffic moves slowly on the arterial University Road in Karachi in this Online file photo.

KARACHI: Roads across the city became submerged with rainwater on Thursday which led to traffic jams, soon after the weather turned pleasant owing to September's first downpour in the city, Geo News reported.

A large number of areas in the city, including Ayesha Manzil, Azizabad, Yasinabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Manghopir, Sher Shah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani and Port Qasim, witnessed moderate to heavy rain.

Despite the pleasant change of weather, the downpour resulted in inconvenience to citizens as long queues of vehicles stood on the main arteries of the city.

A major thoroughfare in North Nazimabad was submerged in rainwater, mixed with sewerage water, which stunk up the entire area.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the most rain was recorded in Surjani Town, at 18 millimetres, followed by 10.6mm in Orangi Town, and 10mm at PAF Base Masroor.

The lowest amount of rain, at 5.2mm, was reported in Nazimabad.

According to PMD, the highest temperature in Karachi today was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius, which dropped down to 32 degrees Celsius after the downpour.



According to the latest weather forecast by PMD, heavy rain with thunderstorms is predicted in the city tonight.

Rain, thunderstorm likely in next 24 hours

Earlier in the day, PMD predicted rain coupled with winds and thunderstorm in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, rain and wind-thundershowers are expected in Sindh and eastern Balochistan. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

However, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country, said the weather department.

On Wednesday, the Met-office warned that Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad may be hit by urban flooding in the days to come due to monsoon rains.