PM Imran Khan’s Adviser Razak Dawood contracts COVID-19

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has contracted COVID-19, he confirmed on Twitter Thursday.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild symptoms, he tweeted. Dawood maintained that he had isolated himself at home.

He urged the people to pray for his early recovery from the infection.

"He [Abdul Razak Dawood] met with someone in Lahore earlier," the official said, adding that the trade adviser tested positive for the virus two days after meeting this person.

