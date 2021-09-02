Pakistan’s COVID-19 death toll reaches near 26,000

Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: As many as 89 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country during the past 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll 25,978, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics , 61,651 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 4,103 came back positive.





The positivity ratio now stands at 6.65% in the country as of today. With most cases reported in Punjab, the total tally of COVID-19 cases reached 1,167,791.

In addition to this, the number of recoveries nationwide has reached 1,048,872 so far, while the number of active cases in the country stands at 92,941.

According to the official portal, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Sindh has reached 433,931, in Punjab 396,326, in Balochistan 32,282, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 163,010, in Islamabad 99,910, in Azad Kashmir 32,380 and 9,952 in Gilgit-Baltistan.



Pakistan is reporting 3,975 new infections on average each day, 68% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan vaccinates 1.59m people in a day

Yesterday, Pakistan had provided a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 1.59 million people, crossing the one-and-a-half million mark for the first time.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had revealed the figures Wednesday in a tweet, saying that both first dose and second dose vaccinations yesterday were the highest ever recorded in Pakistan, with 1 million 71 thousand and 519 people being provided the doses in total.

