Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail issued notices to both sides and sought replies on September 3.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail issued notices to both sides and sought replies on September 3.

Noor Mukadam. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: A suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case Thursday moved the Islamabad’s district and sessions court for post-arrest bail.

The police had arrested Jan Muhammad, the gardener of Zahir Jaffer, and others in the murder case and sent him to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

In his bail petition, Jan Muhammad said that he served as a gardener at Zahir Jaffer’s house, adding that he was not involved in the matter. He pleaded the court to grant him bail in the murder case.

Hearing the petition, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail issued notices to both sides and sought replies on September 3. Meanwhile, the judge adjourned the hearing till September 3.



Islamabad court extends Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand

Earlier on August 30, a district and sessions court had extended Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand till September 6.

Jaffer, the central suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, was brought to the judicial lockup at the district court.

Judicial magistrate Mohammad Imran had marked the suspect's attendance at the lock-up. The police had taken the suspect to Adiala Jail and did not present him in the court.

Jaffer was presented before the magistrate after his 14-day judicial remand had expired.



IHC serves notices to Therapy Works' employees

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 27 had served notices to Therapy Works’ employees seeking their comments in the Noor Mukadam murder case after the deceased woman's father appealed for cancellation of their bail pleas.

IHC's Justice Aamer Farooq had heard the case filed by Noor's father, Shaukat Mukadam. The court had also sought case records from additional district and session courts.

Petitioner’s lawyer Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi had told IHC that the suspect had hidden facts from the lower court, as he mentioned his client had also named Therapy Works’ chief executive Tahir Zahoor and other employees as suspects in his supplementary statement.