Bahrain drops Pakistan from travel red list

Ease in restrictions for people travelling from Pakistan, Panama to be implemented from September 3

Bahrain on Wednesday decided to remove Pakistan from its travel red list, meaning travellers from Pakistan along with three others countries can travel to Bahrain.



Ease in travel restrictions will be implemented from September 3.

Along with Pakistan, Bahrain has also removed India, Panama and the Dominic Republic from its travel red list.

Bahrain had suspended the entry of travellers from countries on its red list in May. The countries included Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The country also mandated a precautionary 10-day quarantine for vaccinated and non-vaccinated people from all other countries.