Lahore NAB allows launching an 'assets beyond means' inquiry against Rana Sanaullah

PML-N leader Sanaullah allegedly acquired Rs190mn worth of assets beyond means, says NAB. File photo

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Lahore Division has allowed probing into Rs190 million worth of "assets beyond means" allegedly acquired by PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The decision was made during a meeting in NAB's office, Lahore, under the chairmanship of Lahore NAB's Director-General Major General (Retired) Shehzad Saleem.

NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal has been requested to approve the filing of a reference so that a probe into Rs190 million worth of assets can be launched, say NAB officials.