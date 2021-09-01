 
Wednesday September 01, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Lahore NAB allows launching an 'assets beyond means' inquiry against Rana Sanaullah

Sanaullah allegedly acquired Rs190 million worth of assets beyond means, says NAB

National

Web Desk
Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021
PML-N leader Sanaullah allegedly acquired Rs190mn worth of assets beyond means, says NAB. File photo
PML-N leader Sanaullah allegedly acquired Rs190mn worth of assets beyond means, says NAB. File photo

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Lahore Division has allowed probing into Rs190 million worth  of "assets beyond means" allegedly acquired by  PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The decision was made during a meeting in NAB's office, Lahore, under the chairmanship of Lahore NAB's Director-General Major General (Retired) Shehzad Saleem.

NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal has been requested to approve the filing of a reference so that a probe into Rs190 million worth of assets can be launched, say NAB officials.

More From National

Latest News