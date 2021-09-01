Former Pakistan captain Inzamam's son contracts COVID-19

Ibtisamul Haq isolated himself at home after his coronavirus test report came back positive, confirms Inzamam

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain and ex-coach Inzamamul Haq’s son has contracted coronavirus, Geo News reported.

Confirming the news, Inzamamul Haq said that his son, cricketer Ibtisamul Haq has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he isolated himself at home after his test report for coronavirus came back positive, Geo News reported.

However, all the other family members have tested negative for the virus, Inzamam said. He maintained that they have adopted all the precautionary measures to avoid the virus.

The former Pakistan captain urged the nation to pray for his son’s early recovery.

Pakistan reports 3,559 more COVID-19 cases

Earlier today, another 3,559 people in Pakistan have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,163,688, according to official figures released Wednesday morning.

The country also reported another 101 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pakistan now stands at 25,889.

The country's active number of cases are 93,901.





