This three-year old boy is now the prime minister of a country

PM Imran Khan's childhood. Courtesy: Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday shared a throwback picture of him when he was only three years old.

PM Imran khan keeps his fans and followers updated about his activities on social media but this time he shared a picture on Instagram showing his fans what he looked like when he was three-year-old.





"3 years old," the prime minister wrote in the caption of the post.

In the monochrome picture, the premier can be seen sitting on the back of what appears to be a dog in a garden with a close-lipped smile on his face,

The throwback picture gets record over 35,000 likes in just over an hour on the social media platform.

The picture prompted Imran Khan's followers to comment how "cute" and "adorable" he looked at that age.

In late July this year, the premier crossed the 14 million follower mark on Twitter, becoming the most followed Pakistani politician on the site.