Pakistan urges world to stay engaged with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday urged the international community to stay engaged with Afghanistan after the US ended its military mission in the war-torn country.

Addressing a joint news conference in Islamabad along with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after delegation-level talks, FM Qureshi said, "We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan."

Pakistan was already hosting three million Afghan refugees, adding that they were being provided all facilities including health, education etc, he added.

"Pakistan has kept its borders open. People are travelling between the two countries and trade is also going on," said the foreign minister.

Calling upon the international community to provide Afghanistan with every possible help, FM Qureshi said, "Pakistan wishes to see a stable, prosperous and progressive Afghanistan."

The German foreign minister, on the other hand, welcomed the Afghan Taliban's recent statements in which they have promised no retribution and assured to uphold human rights in the country.

Haas said it would be better if a broad-based, inclusive government was formed in Afghanistan.

He said that the situation in Afghanistan had changed "dramatically", adding that Pakistan had helped in the evacuation of the citizens of Afghanistan, Germany and other countries.

"I have spoken to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the Afghanistan issue," he said. "We would like to thank Pakistan for evacuating German citizens from the country."

'Military mission over'

The United States expects the Taliban to live up to their commitments now that US troops have pulled out of Afghanistan, but any legitimacy or support will need to be "earned," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

America's top diplomat, speaking just hours after the final US evacuation flights left Kabul, said Washington has suspended its diplomatic presence in Kabul as of Monday and shifted its operations to Qatar.

"Our troops have departed Afghanistan," Blinken said. "A new chapter of America's engagement with Afghanistan has begun.

"It's one in which we will lead with our diplomacy. The military mission is over; a new diplomatic mission has begun."

Blinken said the United States was committed to helping every American who wants to depart Afghanistan to leave the country.

He said a small number of US citizens remained in the country -- "under 200" but likely closer to just 100 -- and wanted to leave.

Blinken said the Taliban would need to live up to their commitments to provide freedom of travel, to respect the rights of women and minorities and to not allow the country to become a base for terrorism.

"Any legitimacy and any support will have to be earned," Blinken said.