PDM heads meeting in Islamabad next month to devise future strategy: sources

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: file

ISLAMABZAD: Following a power show in Karachi, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened a meeting of the heads of the alliance’s component parties on September 8 in Islamabad, Geo News reported, citing sources.



Sources privy to the development said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will also attend the important meeting via video link.

Long march, speeding up PDM’s ongoing anti-government drive and various strategies to topple the incumbent government will be discussed in the meeting, the sources said.

A schedule of public rallies and the road caravan routes will be finalised at the PDM meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that this will be PDM's second meeting in two weeks as the opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had stalled over the past couple of months.

On Sunday, the PDM, in its first power show in months, at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah, had declared that its campaign is very much alive, and called upon the people to "rise and bring a revolution".

The Opposition alliance had said it will "bury the government with a tide of people that will storm Islamabad".

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was the last to address the rally, had said that the three-year performance of the PTI has revealed how the government has turned the state and the people "insecure".

Opposition should prepare for the next elections: Sheikh Rasheed

Earlier on Monday, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said if the PDM marched on Islamabad, it would be dealt with as per law adding that the politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was irresponsible.

Taking a jibe at the PDM, he had said that the opposition's "timing and tuning" were both messed up.

"Opposition should prepare for the next elections as its narrative will not get acceptance from the masses," he had said.

Sh Rasheed had said the opposition was not aware of Pakistani politics, adding that they were focused on petty issues while Pakistan’s politics was heading towards international matters.

The minister had said that the people of Pakistan were now aware of political issues, adding that by the time the next general elections are held, all pending NAB cases will be resolved.