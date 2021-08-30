COVID-19 in Pakistan: Number of active cases exceed 93,000

File photo

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic is not coming under control in Pakistan despite restrictions with the number of active cases nearing the 100,000 mark, the government data showed Monday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 56,279 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 3,800 returned positive.

Per the official portal, the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.75%.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 25,670 after 66 people died from the virus while the total number of cases has reached 1,156,281.

In addition to this, 3,548 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,036,921, while the number of active cases is 93,690.

Pakistan is reporting 4,095 new infections on average each day, 70% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 50,985,184 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 11.8% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 600,802 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 73 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.