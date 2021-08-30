Kat Dennings opens up about her probable return Marvel return

Hollywood star Kat Dennings is getting candid about her role in Marvel Cinematic Universe's WandaVision and Thor.

While in conversation with Pop Culture, the Two Broke Girls actor touched upon her roles as Darcy Lewis in the first two Thor films, as well as her return in the Disney+ series, WandaVision.



"I'm ALWAYS up for anything Marvel asks of me! I think they took notice of all the comments. I would do it in a heartbeat!” she said.

Addressing the buzz about whether or not fans will expect to see her in the upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder, Dennings said: "I don't think I'm in it. I feel like I would've heard by now, so literally my answer is I have no idea. I have even less of an idea than I did before."

Commenting on Natalie Portman’s role as Thor, Dennings said: "I thought it was genius. The most genius thing I've ever heard. I think it's so brilliant, I mean, she's a rockstar actor and she can do anything. I'm just so excited as a fan."