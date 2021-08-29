Why had Arshad Nadeem decided not to participate in Tokyo Olympics? reveals his medic

Pakistan’s sports physician Dr Asad Abbas. Photo: file

LAHORE: Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won everyone's hearts with his stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but prior to the event, he had decided not to attend the grand event due to pain in his arm, revealed his medic Asad Abbas.

Dr Asad Abbas, who was also the part of Pakistani contingent at the games, told Geo News that Arshad Nadeem had been facing difficulty in throwing the javelin due to arm pain. Hence, he had decided to avoid the Tokyo Olympics, he added.

Arshad Nadeem got rid of the pain after he started his physiotherapy, the doctor said, adding that the star javelin thrower later changed his mind when he became fit for the competition.

During the Tokyo Olympics, Nadeem was hesitant while throwing the javelin due to the fear of the pain. Arshad Nadeem demonstrated his best performance during the competition after he was assured that the pain would not reemerge.

Responding to a question, Dr Asad Abbas said that the coach of the Indian javelin thrower was "nervous during the competition" considering Nadeem's arm pain but was of the view that the star performer was capable of a throw measuring more than 90 meters.

Arshad Nadeem urges govt to provide him with training facilities

Earlier on August 12, Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem had urged the government provide him adequate training facilities so as he could win a medal for the country in the next Olympics games scheduled to be held in 2024.

When Arshad returned to the country from Japan, Punjab Minister for Youth and Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, president of the Athletics Federation Pakistan, coaches and athletes had received him at the airport.