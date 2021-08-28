US lawmaker stresses importance of Pakistan for sustainable solution in Afghanistan

US Senator Lindsey Graham walks on stage after a win during his election night party, Columbia, South Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stressed late Friday night Pakistan's importance for any sustainable solution in Afghanistan.

Graham made the statement after his discussion with Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan on the situation in Afghanistan.



The US lawmaker termed the region as "complicated" and the times as "dangerous", two days after explosions rocked Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul leaving more than 100 dead.

"We all must remember Pakistan is a nuclear-armed nation, and there is a Pakistan version of the Taliban who wishes [to] topple the Pakistani government and military," Graham said.

Graham also appreciated the Pakistani government's efforts to help evacuate people aspiring to flee Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover — despite a general amnesty from the group.

"Very much appreciate the efforts of the Pakistani government to assist with the evacuation of US citizens, our allies, and other nations," the US lawmaker said.

Responding to Graham's tweets, the Pakistani ambassador said he had spoken to the senator on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and briefed him on Pakistan's efforts to support evacuations from Afghanistan.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, addressing a press briefing on the Afghanistan issue a day earlier, said that apart from international organisations and media, Pakistan had facilitated as many as 5,538 foreign nationals from 24 countries.

Later on Friday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated Pakistan had no favourites in Afghanistan.

The army chief's comments came during a detailed discussion with US chargé d'affaires to Pakistan Angela Ageler over the war-torn country's situation, at the General Headquarter in Rawalpindi, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and our sole aim is helping achieve peaceful, sovereign, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan," the army chief told the US ambassador.