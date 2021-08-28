Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday thanked former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani for his contributions towards the promotion of cricket in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Imran Khan acknowledged and commended the services of former PCB chief. He wrote, “Want to thank Ehsan Mani for his contribution to cricket in Pakistan during his three-year tenure as Chairman PCB.”

“I especially appreciate his setting up, for the first time, a regional domestic cricket structure in Pakistan and his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan,” the premier added.

Ehsan Mani had stepped down after his three-year tenure ended on August 25. The former ICC boss had reportedly refused to work with Ramiz Raja as his deputy as proposed by the prime minister.



Ramiz Raja, Asad Ali Khan nominated as member PCB BoG

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the patron-in-chief of the PCB, had nominated Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali Khan as members of the cricket authority's board of governors.

According to news reports, Mani was offered an extension at the end of his term but he refused to accept it and informed the premier about his decision.

The PCB BoG would elect its new chairman on September 13 under the supervision of PCB Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

According to the PCB constitution, the chairman of the board is elected by the board of governors from within its members.