PDM to finalise strategy for Karachi rally today

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: file

KARACHI: The leadership of the Opposition alliance — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — will hold an important meeting in the metropolis on Saturday (today) ahead of its scheduled public gathering in Karachi tomorrow.

PDM’s head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the meeting during which important issues including the Opposition alliance's upcoming anti-government rally in Karachi will be discussed.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and leaders of the member parties of the PDM are expected to attend the meeting. Later, they will hold a news conference and brief the media about the decisions taken in the session.

The PDM has decided to gear up its anti-government campaign that had stalled over the past couple of months.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said Fazl will chair the PDM meeting on Saturday, lead the Istahkam-e-Pakistan and Huqooq-e-Sindh jalsa on Sunday and meet the JUI-F leadership on Monday.

Bilawal says PPP also desires to give a tough time to govt

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a couple of days ago, termed the news of the PDM holding a jalsa in Karachi as a welcome news, adding that his party had informed the PDM leaders of doing things the constitutional way. He said it was the right of every political party to hold rallies.

He said that the PPP also desires to give a tough time to the PTI-led coalition government, adding that it has been opposing the regime since it came to power in 2018.

'PDM has done nothing for people'

PTI's Farrukh Habib lashed out at the PDM on Friday, saying that the Opposition alliance had done nothing and only resorted to washing their dirty linen in public.

He had said the PDM was fully disintegrated as currently there were two factions in the alliance, pursuing different narratives.

One was insisting on politics of resistance while the other called for politics of reconciliation, he had added.

“Their movement was solely limited to blackmailing (the government) for getting an NRO-like concession and clipping the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) wings, he had said and added that their movement has nothing to do with interests of a common man.