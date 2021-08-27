In detailed discussion on Afghanistan, COAS tells US ambassador Pakistan has 'no favourites'

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) meets S Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Ageler at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, on August 27, 2021. — ISPR

In a detailed discussion with a US envoy over the situation in Afghanistan on Friday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed that Pakistan had "no favourites" in Kabul.



The army chief's met US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Ageler at the GHQ, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, a day after the blasts rocked Kabul airport leaving over 100 dead, including US troops.



During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the recent situation in Afghanistan were discussed in detail.

"Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and our sole aim is helping achieve peaceful, sovereign, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan," the army chief told the US ambassador.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attacks at Kabul airport and expressing sorrow over the loss of precious lives, he also reiterated the combined resolve to fight terrorism and extremism to the core.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and thanked the COAS for the special assistance in the evacuation operations from Kabul, the military's media wing added.

Earlier in the day, the Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar also addressed an important press briefing on the Afghanistan issue and said that "something can happen" at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border but "we are ready" for all sorts of situations.

Speaking about the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border from a military perspective, he said that the situation on the ground in Afghanistan changed rapidly — against all expectations, in reference to the swift takeover of the country by Taliban forces, which culminated in the group entering Kabul on August 15.