Noor Mukadam case: IHC serves notices to Therapy Works' employees

Noor Mukadam. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought a response from the employees of Therapy Works in the Noor Mukadam murder case, days after they were granted bail.

The slain woman's father had filed an appeal with the IHC seeking the cancellation of their bail.

IHC's Justice Aamer Farooq presided over today's hearing and also case records from additional district and session courts.

The petitioner’s lawyer Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi told IHC the suspect had hidden facts from the lower court, as he mentioned his client had also named Therapy Works’ chief executive Tahir Zahoor and other employees as suspects in his supplementary statement.

A court has already dismissed the bail of Zahir Jaffar’s parents, he said, adding that the decision to grant bail to Therapy Works' employees was announced by another court.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Farooq sought comments from the respondents along with the case records and adjourned the hearing.