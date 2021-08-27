UK's Secret Intelligence Service chief calls on Army chief Bajwa

Richard Moore, Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, UK called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interests, intelligence / defence collaboration between both countries and overall regional security, with special emphasis on post-US withdrawal in Afghanistan came under discussion.



The COAS said that Pakistan is helping achieve peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. Pakistan is willing to do whatever is possible to help Afghanistan achieve an inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s untiring efforts towards regional peace and stability.